Home / News / Polito will lead Littler’s Rochester office

Polito will lead Littler’s Rochester office

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2019 0

Littler Mendelson PC has appointed shareholder Jacqueline Phipps Polito managing partner of the Rochester office. Polito succeeds Trent Sutton, who has stepped down from the role and will continue his active practice. Polito handles all types of labor and employment cases, including single plaintiff and class-action matters, from inception through trial. She is also a trainer in ...

