Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Immigration: Gurung v. Barr

Second Circuit – Immigration: Gurung v. Barr

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Immigration Order of removal – Inconsistent statements – Credibility Gurung v. Barr 16-3883-ag Judges Calabresi, Lohier, and Donnelly Background: The petitioner challenged the denial of his application for asylum and related relief. The immigration judge denied the relief solely on a finding that the petitioner was not credible based upon three purported ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo