Home / News / Trump team loses in defense of migrant shelters that lacked soap

Trump team loses in defense of migrant shelters that lacked soap

By: The Washington Post Edvard Pettersson August 16, 2019 0

A federal appeals court dismissed the Trump administration’s argument that its obligation to detain children in safe and sanitary conditions doesn’t necessarily entail providing them with soap, towels, showers, dry clothing or toothbrushes. The U.S. Court of Appeals in San Francisco on Thursday threw out the Trump administration’s challenge to a judge’s order two years ago ...

