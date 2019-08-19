Don't Miss
Home / News / Capitol Watch: Cuomo wants new law on domestic terrorism

Capitol Watch: Cuomo wants new law on domestic terrorism

By: The Associated Press David Klepper August 19, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — In New York government news, Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to create a new crime of domestic terrorism for mass shootings or other large-scale violent acts motivated by bias. The Democrat says his proposal to lawmakers would cover acts like the recent mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, where authorities say the shooter ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo