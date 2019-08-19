Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded August 1, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 19, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded August 1, 2019                   120   NOT PROVIDED LEE, MICHAEL et al to AMBITIOUS ENTERPRISES INC et al Property Address: 147 ROSELAWN CRESCENT, NY Liber: 12219 Page: 0058 Tax Account: 152.16-1-6 Full Sale Price: $275,000.00 LEE, MICHAEL D et al to AMBITIOUS ENTERPRISES INC et al Property Address: 95 BRITTON ROAD, NY Liber: 12219 Page: 0069 Tax Account: 060.52-3-7 Full Sale Price: $250,000.00 LEE, MICHAEL D et ano ...

