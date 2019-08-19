Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / HR Connection: Is a new FLSA overtime rule finally in the homestretch?

HR Connection: Is a new FLSA overtime rule finally in the homestretch?

By: Frank A. Cania August 19, 2019 0

As a child, I would watch my uncle Larry with fascination as he studied the Daily Racing Form. This iconic publication — founded in 1894 and still in existence today — boasts of “125 years of horse racing news and handicapping analysis.” For those, like my uncle, who believed that correctly predicting which of “the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo