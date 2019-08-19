Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Judge weighs decision in Xerox robbery case

Judge weighs decision in Xerox robbery case

Prosecution wants to call defendant’s acquaintances

By: Bennett Loudon August 19, 2019 0

A federal judge has reserved judgment on whether five people can testify for the prosecution that surveillance photos show the man accused of a fatal Xerox credit union robbery in 2003. The decision was released Friday by U.S. District Court Judge Charles J. Siragusa in the case of Richard Leon Wilbern. Wilbern is accused of fatally shooting ...

