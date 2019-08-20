Don't Miss
After Epstein's death, attorney general replaces leader at Bureau of Prisons

After Epstein’s death, attorney general replaces leader at Bureau of Prisons

By: The Washington Post Devlin Barrett August 20, 2019

Attorney General William Barr announced Monday that he is replacing the head of the Bureau of Prisons, marking the latest fallout from the death in federal custody of multimillionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Hugh Hurwitz, the agency’s acting head, will be replaced by Kathleen Hawk Sawyer, who served as Bureau of Prisons director from 1992 to ...

