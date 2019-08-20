Don't Miss
Court Calendars for August 21, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 20, 2019 0

City Court HON. MAIJA C. DIXON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Cambridge Court Apartments LLC v Annette McMillian, 82 Dodge St – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Volodymyr Yashchuk v April Lashonda Ford, 593 Emerson St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Sherman L Dickerson & Laura Lee Dickerson v Maura Schichler, 111 Grafton St – Burgess & Miraglia – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Avner Jil Ltd v Arthur ...

