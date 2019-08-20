Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Civil penalty: Lewis v. NYS Dept. of Motor Vehicles

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Civil penalty Mandatory minimum – Fairness – No abuse of discretion Lewis v. NYS Dept. of Motor Vehicles CA 18-00651 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The petitioners commenced an Article 78 proceeding seeking to vacate civil penalties imposed upon the petitioners, a New York State motor vehicle inspector certified ...

