Fourth Department – Ineffective assistance of counsel: People v. Bloodworth

By: Daily Record Staff August 20, 2019 0

The New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Ineffective assistance of counsel Speedy trial – Miscalculation People v. Bloodworth KA 15-01819 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of robbery and grand larceny. He argues that he was denied effective assistance of counsel based on the defense counsel’s handling of ...

