Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Tax foreclosure: Hoge v. Chautauqua County

Fourth Department – Tax foreclosure: Hoge v. Chautauqua County

By: Daily Record Staff August 20, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Tax foreclosure Foreclosure sale – Surplus money Hoge v. Chautauqua County CA 18-01186 Appealed from Supreme Court, Chautauqua County Background: The petitioners appealed from an order granting the respondent’s motion to dismiss the petitioners’ application for surplus proceeds resulting from a tax foreclosure sale of real property formerly owned by them. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo