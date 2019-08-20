Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Maryland lags behind many other states in compensating the wrongfully convicted

Maryland lags behind many other states in compensating the wrongfully convicted

By: The Washington Post By Ovetta Wiggins August 20, 2019 0

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Nearly three dozen wrongly convicted felons have been exonerated over the past 30 years in Maryland, which — like most other states — allows individuals to be compensated for years spent behind bars. But only nine exonerees have sought payment — and just three have received money. The most recent damages were awarded ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo