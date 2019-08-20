No. 4 House Democrat issues call for impeachment inquiry

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press Laurie Kellman August 20, 2019 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Ben Ray Luján on Monday became the highest-ranking Democrat in the House to call for an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, saying it’s time to hold him accountable. The New Mexico congressman, third in line behind House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a 2020 candidate for Senate, said Trump has not tried ...

