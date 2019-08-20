Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Family court: Opinion 19-15(amended)

August 20, 2019

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Family court Prior employment – Contract attorney – Supervisory role Opinion 19-15(amended) Background: A new Family Court judge formerly contracted with the local Department of Social Services to provide legal services. The inquiring judge worked in a supervisory capacity over contract attorneys working for the DSS. Opinion: The Committee concluded that a ...

