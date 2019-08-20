Rochester saw country’s second-largest drop in homes for sale

Don't Miss
By: Kevin Oklobzija August 20, 2019 0

The supply of homes on the market in July dropped 3.4 percent nationally in a year-over-year comparison, and the Rochester market saw the second-largest decline in the country. There were 1,841 homes for sale in the Rochester metro area in July, a plunge of 27.9 percent compared to the same period in 2018. Of the 85 ...

