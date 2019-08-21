Don't Miss
Animal shelter volunteer sues city

Pit bull attacked woman

By: Bennett Loudon August 21, 2019 0

A woman who was mauled by a pit bull while volunteering at the Verona Street animal shelter is suing the city of Rochester. On May 22, 2018, plaintiff Wendy Santiago was attacked by the dog, named Goodman, when she removed the dog from a cage for a walk. “Goodman attacked and bit (Santiago) over several minutes … ...

