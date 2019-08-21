Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / IP Frontiers: The difficulties of protecting cannabis and related intellectual property

IP Frontiers: The difficulties of protecting cannabis and related intellectual property

By: Kristen D'Andrea Kristian Ziegler August 21, 2019 0

As more than half of the states in the U.S. have recently decriminalized cannabis/marijuana to some extent, the domestic cannabis business has been growing rapidly. As of the date of this publication, marijuana is legal for medical use in 33 states and the District of Columbia, and for recreational use in 11 states and the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo