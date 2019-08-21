Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Monroe County sued over jail death

Monroe County sued over jail death

Inmate found dead in her cell

By: Bennett Loudon August 21, 2019 0

Monroe County is being sued by the family of a woman who died while in police custody in July 2018. Starting in June 2018, Roxanne Whitfield-Odle was being held at the Monroe County Jail after being arrested on a drug charge. Whitfield-Odle had been prescribed several medications and suffered from asthma, high blood pressure, bipolar disorder, seizures, ...

