Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded August 6, 2019

Mortgages Recorded August 6, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 21, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 6, 2019                   99   NOT PROVIDED DONALDSON, WALTER R Property Address: 74 FULTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: BANK OF AMERICA NA Amount: $14,943.39 14420 HEFNER, MICHAEL P Property Address: 961 WEST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $148,839.00 KAHLER, BRADLEY R & KAHLER, ERIN Property Address: 27 MEADOWVIEW DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $123,500.00 PALONE, ALANA J & ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo