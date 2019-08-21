Don't Miss
New York and two other states sue over Trump immigration rule

New York and two other states sue over Trump immigration rule

By: The Washington Post David Klepper August 21, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state, New York City, Connecticut and Vermont sued the federal government Tuesday over new Trump administration rules blocking green cards for many immigrants who use public assistance including Medicaid, food stamps and housing vouchers. The states and city join a growing list of entities suing over the change, one of ...

