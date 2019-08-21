Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Philadelphia police commissioner: Resignation was voluntary

Philadelphia police commissioner: Resignation was voluntary

By: The Associated Press By MARYCLAIRE DALE August 21, 2019 0

PHILADELPHIA — Two female police officers whose sexual harassment lawsuit led Philadelphia's police commissioner to resign abruptly this week are due in court Wednesday. The women say their complaints of being physically and verbally harassed by supervisors and colleagues were ignored by department brass. One accuses outgoing Commissioner Richard Ross of failing to address the behavior because ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo