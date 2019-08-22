Don't Miss
Court Calendars for August 23, 2019

Court Calendars for August 23, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 22, 2019 0

City Court HON. MAIJA C. DIXON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Sealed – Leo J Kesselring – Leo J Kesselring 2—Midtown Tower Commercial LLC v Second Avenue Software Inc, 280 E Broad St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Harriett Knight v Tamara Wofford, 14 Wooden St – Pro Se 4—Tien T Nguyen v Koree Hurst & Adrian Bouey, 366 Hayward Ave – Pro Se 5—Tien T ...

