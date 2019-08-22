Don't Miss
Home / News / Erie County woman admits to plan to cripple her ex-boyfriend

Erie County woman admits to plan to cripple her ex-boyfriend

By: Daily Record Staff August 22, 2019 0

Yanyan Lesser, 48, of East Aurora, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Senior U.S. District Court Judge William M. Skretny to transmitting in interstate or foreign commerce a communication containing a threat to injure another person. She is facing a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Lesser used the alias Tree1 on a ...

