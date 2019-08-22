Federal judge allows Trump to appeal lawsuit over foreign payments to his hotels

Don't Miss
By: The Washington Post David A. Fahrenthold and Ann E. Marimow August 22, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - A federal judge on Wednesday allowed President Donald Trump to appeal a lawsuit that accuses him of violating the Constitution by doing business with foreign governments, putting the case on hold in the meantime. The ruling, by District Judge Emmet Sullivan, effectively pauses a lawsuit brought by more than 200 congressional Democrats, who say ...

