Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Child abuse: Matter of Addison M.

Fourth Department – Child abuse: Matter of Addison M.

By: Daily Record Staff August 22, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child abuse Serious physical injury – Legal sufficiency Matter of Addison M. CAF 17-01792 Appealed from Family Court, Erie County Background: The mother appealed from an order that adjudged that she had abused her child. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted the Penal Law defines serious physical injury as physical ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo