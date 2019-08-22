Don't Miss
Gay pride T-shirt case going before Kentucky Supreme Court

By: The Associated Press August 22, 2019 0

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky Supreme Court justices are scheduled to hear oral arguments in a case over a company's refusal to print T-shirts for a gay-pride festival due to religious beliefs. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the arguments on Friday will help the court decide whether or not the company, Hands on Originals, violated a Lexington ordinance. The ...

