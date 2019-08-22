Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Larry Swearingen, who claimed science excluded him as killer, is executed by Texas

Larry Swearingen, who claimed science excluded him as killer, is executed by Texas

By: The Washington Post Tom Jackman August 22, 2019 0

Larry Swearingen, who claimed to his dying breath that he did not commit the murder of 19-year-old Melissa Trotter in 1998, was executed by lethal injection Wednesday night at the state prison in Huntsville, Texas. Swearingen, 48, was arrested three days after Trotter disappeared from her community college north of Houston in December 1998, and three ...

