Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Election funding: Opinion 19-19

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Election funding: Opinion 19-19

By: Daily Record Staff August 22, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Election funding Personal loan – Repayment Opinion 19-19 Background: Before election day, the inquiring judge funded his election campaign through a combination of campaign contributions solicited and received by his campaign committee and several-thousand dollars loan of his own personal funds. The judge ceased all campaign activities and is preparing to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo