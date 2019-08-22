Don't Miss
Home / Law / Polito now leads local Littler office

Polito now leads local Littler office

Promotes work-family balance

By: Bennett Loudon August 22, 2019 0

Jacqueline Phipps Polito, the new office managing shareholder in the Perinton location of Littler Mendelson P.C., is proud to be part of a small group of women in the top management roles at local law offices. “It’s exciting. After practicing for 25 years, the nature of the profession has changed in terms of the number of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo