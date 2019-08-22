Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Town Law: PHL v. Town of Oyster Bay

Second Circuit – Town Law: PHL v. Town of Oyster Bay

By: Daily Record Staff August 22, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Town Law Plausible contract – Resolution and ratification by town board PHL v. Town of Oyster Bay 18-0575-cv Judges Katzmann, Kearse, and Meyer Background: The plaintiff appealed from the denial of its motion for reconsideration of a final judgment dismissing the plaintiff’s complaint alleging breach of contract, innocent misrepresentation and fraud in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo