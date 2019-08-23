Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for August 26, 2019

Court Calendars for August 26, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 23, 2019 0

City Court HON. MAIJA C. DIXON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Thomas F Palmeroni v James Blackwell & Carrie Merriam, 1344 Dewey Ave – Harvey S Bunis 2—Legacy Properties Holdings LLC v Necole Billins, 10 Pollard Ave – Harvey S Bunis 3—UG Holdings LLC v Lamika Wilson, 563 Driving Park Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Bakol LLC v Otis Phillips, 23 Wilbur St – ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo