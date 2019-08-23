Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Parental rights: Matter of D'Angel M.-B.

Fourth Department – Parental rights: Matter of D’Angel M.-B.

August 23, 2019

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Parental rights Permanent neglect – Parental efforts Matter of D’Angel M.-B. CAF 17-01543 Appealed from Family Court, Onondaga County Background: The respondent appealed from an order that terminated his parental rights with respect to the subject child on the ground of permanent neglect. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that ...

