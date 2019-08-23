Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part 36 appointments: Opinion 19-22

By: Daily Record Staff August 23, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part 36 appointments Attorneys sponsoring fund-raisers Opinion 19-22 Background: The inquiring judge asks if he may appoint certain solo practitioners who sponsored a single fund-raiser in connection with his recent election campaign as guardians ad litem or other Part 36 guardian appointments. Opinion: The Committee concluded that, after election day, a judge ...

