Deeds Recorded August 9, 2019

Deeds Recorded August 9, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 26, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded August 9, 2019                   112   NOT PROVIDED 300 CLAY ROAD PARTNERS LLC to 330 CLAY ROAD PARTNERS LLC Property Address: 300 CLAY ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Liber: 12224 Page: 0034 Tax Account: 162.09-1-9.1 Full Sale Price: $1.00 BASMAJIAN, KATHLEEN et ano to CONTESTABLE, JUSTIN et ano Property Address: 59 PINEWOOD KNOLL, CHILI NY Liber: 12224 Page: 0127 Tax Account: 147.05-2-67 Full Sale Price: $200,000.00 DEMAY LLC to HAWLEY ...

