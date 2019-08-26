Don't Miss
Liens Filed Recorded May 23, 2019

Liens Filed Recorded May 23, 2019 FEDERAL TAX LIEN FRESDORF, MARC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $96,528.47 GRATZER, DAVID A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $22,711.09 HAIN, CHARLES F Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $450,148.75 MILLER, ERIC J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $12,914.29 MECHANICS LIEN HYMAN, NORMA Favor: EMERGENCY WATER REMOVAL Amount: $1,862.00 65 BEEKMAN PLACE, ROCHESTER NY 14620

