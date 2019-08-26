Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded August 9, 2019

Mortgages Recorded August 9, 2019

By: kellyplessinger August 26, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 9, 2019                   122   NOT PROVIDED 1600 MARKETPLACE LLC Property Address: 1600 MARKETPLACE DRIVE, HENRIETTA NY Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $2,780,000.00 200 AVIATION AVE LLC & COUNTY OF MONROE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT Property Address: 200 AVIATION AVENUE LOT AR3B PAUL ROAD SUBDIVISON, CHILI NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $1,785,000.00 HAWLEY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION & HAWLEY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION Property Address: 3561 LATTA ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo