Robert Gleason III | C & S Cos.

C & S Cos. announces that Robert Gleason III has been elected as vice president of the Illuminating Engineering Society Rochester Chapter for a one-year term.

Gleason is an electrical engineer in the higher education, healthcare and public facilities practices at C & S Cos. He has seven years of experience in electrical engineering, working with a variety of municipal, higher education, healthcare and corporate clients.

He has been involved with the Illuminating Engineering Society since 2016 and has previously served as the society’s secretary while regularly attending the society’s monthly lighting programs. Gleason is a graduate of SUNY Canton.