Weinstein pleads not guilty to new indictment, trial delayed

By: The Associated Press By TOM HAYS August 26, 2019 0

NEW YORK — Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to a new indictment Monday that includes revised charges of predatory sexual assault, a development that caused the judge to delay the start of his trial until early next year. The change to the case was intended to open the door for an actress to testify ...

