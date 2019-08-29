Don't Miss
Dinolfo, county sue state over 'Green Light NY' law

By: Kevin Oklobzija August 29, 2019 0

Monroe County, at the direction of County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo, has filed suit against New York State and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, saying the new law allowing driver’s licenses to be issued to undocumented immigrants is unconstitutional and forces county employees to possibly commit criminal acts. Cuomo and the state legislature approved the “Green Light NY” bill ...

