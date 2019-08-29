Florida man gets prison, must pay restitution for defrauding Xerox

Don't Miss
By: Kevin Oklobzija August 29, 2019 0

The final defendant in a scheme to defraud Xerox Corp. out of millions of dollars in printer toner was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution. Robert Fisher, 79, of Daytona Beach, Fla., was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and sentenced by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford on ...

