Court Calendars for September 3, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 30, 2019 0

City Court HON. MAIJA C. DIXON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Roy McCullough v Ezequiel Perez, 33 Sobieski St – Craig D Carson 2—East Court V Associates LP v Yafresi Belliard-Guerrero, Luis C Belliard, et al, 410 Alexander St – William C Dedes 3—Creativezone Enterprise LLC v Anisah Harvey, 34 Evergreen St – LaFay Byrne 4—TTC Real Estate LLC v Natasha Penn, 407 Selye ...

