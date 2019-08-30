Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / He was kicked out of a border militia. Then the FBI found a gun ‘factory’ in his home.

He was kicked out of a border militia. Then the FBI found a gun ‘factory’ in his home.

By: The Washington Post By Antonia Noori Farzan August 30, 2019 0

Joshua Pratchard was enthusiastic about joining Arizona Border Recon, an armed civilian group that patrols the U.S.-Mexico border looking for unauthorized migrants and drug smugglers. A little too enthusiastic, some people inside the group thought. Pratchard had driven more than seven hours from his San Diego home to a remote outpost in the southern Arizona desert in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo