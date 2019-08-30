Don't Miss
Man sentenced to life in shooting death of Oklahoma deputy

Man sentenced to life in shooting death of Oklahoma deputy

August 30, 2019

GUTHRIE, Okla. — A 47-year-old man convicted of fatally shooting an Oklahoma sheriff's deputy was sentenced to life in prison. District Judge Phillip Corley imposed the sentence late Thursday on Nathan LeForce after the jury deadlocked on his punishment. He will not be eligible for parole. LeForce faced a possible death sentence after he was convicted of ...

