Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for September 4, 2019

Court Calendars for September 4, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 3, 2019 0

Appellate Division 10 a.m. Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 769.0—People v Dennis T Smith - Theresa L Prezioso - Thomas H Brandt 770.0—People v Radu Turner - John A Cirando - Bradley W Oastler 771.0—People v Morgan Tetro - Jarrod W Smith - Lisa Fleischmann 772.0—People v William Reddick - Philip Rothschild - Nicole K Intschert 773.0—People v Sarah Ferguson - Peter ...

