Home / Law / Decision to dismiss homicide charges upheld

Decision to dismiss homicide charges upheld

Appellate majority faults jury instructions

By: Bennett Loudon September 3, 2019 0

In a split decision, an Onondaga County man has won an appellate ruling upholding a county court decision to dismiss homicide charges for killing his brother in law. The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, upheld the lower court because of the way the prosecution instructed the grand jury in the case. The incident at ...

