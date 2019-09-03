Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded August 16, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 3, 2019 0

Deeds Recorded August 16, 2019 N/A BEALLE, DEROY to MARWAHA, RACHANA Property Address: 292 ABERDEEN STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12227 Page: 0154 Tax Account: 120.73-1-52 Full Sale Price: $60,000.00 CASELLI, DIANE et ano to CASELLI, JOHN Property Address: 55 BONNIE BRAE AVENUE, BRIGHTON NY Liber: 12227 Page: 0110 Tax Account: 137.09-2-47 Full Sale Price: $1.00 FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION to ROCHESTER HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT FUND CORPORATION Property Address: ...

