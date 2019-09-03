Don't Miss
Michael Adams | Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP

September 3, 2019

Michael Adams has joined Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP as an associate. Adams has experience in complex commercial litigation and personal injury defense matters. Adams received his J.D. from George Mason University School of Law in 2012 and his M.A. in public policy from George Mason University School of Public Policy in 2009. He ...

