Mortgages Recorded August 16, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff September 3, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 16, 2019 N/A CLEMENTE, LESLIE HUNTER & HUNTER, LESLIE A Property Address: 18-20 BEDFORD STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $823.93 14428 MCARTHUR, JOHN FRASER & TANG, KATHERINE N Property Address: 221  MUMFORD ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: OWNERSCHOICE FUNDING INCORPORATED Amount: $333,450.00 REISH, PATRICIA A & REISH, THOMAS R Property Address: 19 SPOTTS CIRCLE, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT ...

