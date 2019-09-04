Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Defendant gets hearing on effectiveness of counsel

Defendant gets hearing on effectiveness of counsel

Defendant claims he has an alibi

By: Bennett Loudon September 4, 2019 0

A state appellate court sent a murder case back to Onondaga County Court for a hearing on whether the defense attorney handled the case properly. Defendant Shala Williams was convicted in 2013 of second-degree murder, second-degree assault and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Williams, 36, was sentenced to 31 years to life ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo